Start off your spring by getting out to see the latest exhibitions around town. The Newport Gallery Organization is hosting Newport Gallery Night on March 12th, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at participating member galleries, museums and cultural institutions.

There are a number of exciting new member galleries including Skuteundfish, Beach Studio, Jeff Soderbergh and the Jamestown Art Center for the 20th season of Newport Gallery Night that has expanded the geographic reach of the group into Middletown, Portsmouth and Jamestown making this monthly celebration of the arts a truly county wide affair.

New exhibitions include DeBlois Gallery’s “Breaking Out”, their annual themed show of regional artists and Spring Bull Gallery’s new show “Favorite Views and Places”. In addition, new work at new member galleries Skuteundfish, Beach Studios, Jeff Soderbergh and Jamestown Art Center.



Spring Bull Gallery’s New Show: “Breathing Space” by Didem Kokturk“ and “Morning Walk” by Bill Lane

If you’re hungry after all these exhibitions, step into one of the 6 restaurants that collaborate with Newport Gallery Organization by providing discounts and specials for Newport Gallery Night visitors! Free parking will be available for the night at the Gateway Visitors Center and uptown at the Newport Art Museum.

For more information about Newport Gallery Night and Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.

