Newport Festivals Foundation announced the launch of The Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund.

Priority for the grants, which are available to artists starting today, will be made for Rhode Island artists as well as Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival alumn.

Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation shared the following with What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island; “Artists are at the core of the Newport Festivals community. Their performances fill us with hope, bring us together in celebration and support us during the good times and the bad. Now it’s our turn to give back. The COVID-19 crisis has proven particularly devastating for musicians whose livelihood is dependent on congregation. As a result, we’re establishing the Newport Festivals Artist Relief Fund. This fund will provide financial relief to musicians experiencing lost income as a result of COVID-19 through rapid micro and full grants”.

Sweet went on to write, “It is with utmost hope that the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals will go on this summer, but in the meantime we feel the call to do more. We are in a unique position with our foundation, where we can go above and beyond and help provide support for our musicians community while other tours and festivals are cancelling due to COVID-19,” says Executive Producer, Jay Sweet. “I want to be clear, this is not a fundraiser, these are funds that our Festival Foundation already allocates to annual giving. In this dark time, we feel blessed to be able to provide some small comfort for those whose songs carry us through each day.”

Those interested, can apply for the grant here https://www.newportfestivals.org/musician-relief-fund

The Newport Folk Festival is scheduled for July 31st – August 2nd, while the Newport Jazz Festival is scheduled for August 7th – 9th.