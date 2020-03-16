Although 1,200,000 daffodils are starting to pop up all over town, the 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival, originally scheduled for April 24-May 3, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We’d like to thank all our sponsors and volunteers who were preparing for and anticipating the Festival. Just like the daffodils, we’ll be back next year, bigger and daffier than ever. And due to the ongoing support and enthusiasm of the community, the free daffodil bulb giveaways this October will continue,” said John Hirschboeck, Daffodillion Project Director in a statement.