As the community and country adapts to the new reality caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve put together a list of local restaurants & bars that offer take-out and delivery options for those of you that will be indoors for awhile and to help our friends in the local food & hospitality industry.
While many restaurants and bars in town plan to remain open for normal business this weekend and beyond, we recognize the need to avoid public spaces with mass gatherings. Please consider ordering take-out, delivery or purchasing a gift card from a local restaurant to help lessen the inevitable hard hit that social distancing will have on our favorite local eateries and bars.
We’ll keep updating this story as we get more information from local restaurant owners and information changes. If you have any info that should be included on this list, please DM us on Facebook or Instagram @whatsupnewp, or email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Anthony’s Seafood
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Door Dash, Grub Hub & Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_kPPzS-ShzlOmxuyXwMbZr9zIwzBbGdI/view
Hours
Monday 11 am – 8 pm
Tuesday 4 pm – 8 pm
Wednesday thru Saturday 11 am – 8 pm
Sunday 12 pm – 6 pm
Gift Card
Gift cards available for purchase either in store or online here: https://swipeit.com/product/1111/anthonys-seafood%20
Binge BBQ
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out and FREE DELIVERY (they’re waiving their fee!) to Newport, Middletown & Portsmouth
Link to Menu/Phone Number
Hours
|Delivery hours: Wednesday-Monday 11:30am-9:30pm
Closed on Tuesday. Open late night Fridays & Saturdays until 2am (no delivery, but take out available)
Gift Card
Brick Alley Pub
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take Out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
www.brickalley.com for menu. Phone 401-849-6334.
Hours
Open daily at 11:30 am.
Gift Card
Gift cards available online or by phone. Sent via mail and always ship for free.
Clarke Cooke House
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Curbside Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
(401) 849-2900
Hours
Dinner nightly at 5:00pm. lunch F,S,S at 11:30
Gift Card
Call or stop-in for gift cards
Empire Tea & Coffee
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out – order ahead using app
Link to Menu/Phone Number
Order ahead with this app: https://empireteaandcoffee.com/pages/mobile-app
Hours
6am-6pm
Gift Card
Flat Waves
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Delivery, Take-out and Door Dash
Link to Menu/Phone Number
Hours
Monday – Saturday, 11am – 8pm
Gift Card
Fifth Element
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
Hours
Dinner 5pm-10pm
Open Saturday the 14th 10am for food and libations
Gift Card
Fluke Newport
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.flukenewport.com/menu&sa=D&ust=1584190001763000&usg=AFQjCNFqJ2lPZNaoiCQtjHYiZMW0ChqHvg
Hours
Thurs – Sat, 5pm – 9pm
Gift Card
Call for gift card (401) 849-7778
IHOP Middletown
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
DoorDash, UberEats, OLO
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.doordash.com/store/ihop-middletown-587654/&sa=D&ust=1584190001759000&usg=AFQjCNFymrooErHBuPONpvV_I5507NWs_A
Hours
Gift Card
Jo’s American Bistro
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://www.google.com/url?q=https://josamericanbistro.com/dinner-menu/&sa=D&ust=1584190001761000&usg=AFQjCNG3QLrPNrvONXy7qIa8YT1MTUqcpA
Hours
Friday 5–10PM
Saturday 12–3:30PM, 5–10PM
Sunday 12–3:30PM, 5–9PM
Monday 5–9PM
Tuesday 5–9PM
Wednesday 5–9PM
Thursday 5–9PM
Gift Card
Kaffeology
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Delivery & Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.kaffeologycafe.com/&sa=D&ust=1584190001760000&usg=AFQjCNFi0DhLYVarZPGE5fP6gBxang5TZQ
Hours
7am – 9pm
Gift Card
Marco’s Subs
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
Hours
8am-6pm Monday – Friday
8am-4pm Saturday & Sunday
Gift Card
Parlor Newport
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://www.parlornewport.com/kitchenmenu
Hours
5pm-12am
Gift Card
Point Wine & Spirits
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out & Delivery – see HOURS for delivery times. Starting Sunday, 3/15 offering FREE DELIVERY if you mention you saw our WhatsUpNewp Facebook post.
Link to Menu/Phone Number
Call (401) 619-4836
Hours
Delivery hours: 12pm-9pm – min. $35 order.
Regular store hours: 9am-10pm
Gift Card
Salvation Cafe
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out & Door Dash
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://www.doordash.com/store/salvation-cafe-newport-583303/
Hours
5pm – 9pm. Friday & Satuday until 9:30pm
Gift Card
Scratch Kitchen & Catering
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Door Dash & Take-Out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://www.doordash.com/store/scratch-kitchen-catering-newport-583694/
Hours
8am – 5pm
Gift Card
The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?
Take-out
Link to Menu/Phone Number
https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.gulfstreambar.com/menus&sa=D&ust=1584190001758000&usg=AFQjCNGbFWUG_rOd0OzrsSWsMgpQG_QjNA
Hours
Sunday – Tuesday 11 – 8
Wednesday – Saturday 11 – 9
Gift Card
gift cards available on line and at the restaurant
MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
