As the community and country adapts to the new reality caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve put together a list of local restaurants & bars that offer take-out and delivery options for those of you that will be indoors for awhile and to help our friends in the local food & hospitality industry.

While many restaurants and bars in town plan to remain open for normal business this weekend and beyond, we recognize the need to avoid public spaces with mass gatherings. Please consider ordering take-out, delivery or purchasing a gift card from a local restaurant to help lessen the inevitable hard hit that social distancing will have on our favorite local eateries and bars.

We’ll keep updating this story as we get more information from local restaurant owners and information changes. If you have any info that should be included on this list, please DM us on Facebook or Instagram @whatsupnewp, or email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Anthony’s Seafood

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Door Dash, Grub Hub & Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_kPPzS-ShzlOmxuyXwMbZr9zIwzBbGdI/view

Hours

Monday 11 am – 8 pm

Tuesday 4 pm – 8 pm

Wednesday thru Saturday 11 am – 8 pm

Sunday 12 pm – 6 pm

Gift Card

Gift cards available for purchase either in store or online here: https://swipeit.com/product/1111/anthonys-seafood%20

Binge BBQ

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out and FREE DELIVERY (they’re waiving their fee!) to Newport, Middletown & Portsmouth

Link to Menu/Phone Number

Hours

Delivery hours: Wednesday-Monday 11:30am-9:30pm

Closed on Tuesday. Open late night Fridays & Saturdays until 2am (no delivery, but take out available)

Gift Card

Brick Alley Pub

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take Out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

www.brickalley.com for menu. Phone 401-849-6334.

Hours

Open daily at 11:30 am.

Gift Card

Gift cards available online or by phone. Sent via mail and always ship for free.

Clarke Cooke House

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Curbside Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

(401) 849-2900

Hours

Dinner nightly at 5:00pm. lunch F,S,S at 11:30

Gift Card

Call or stop-in for gift cards

Empire Tea & Coffee

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out – order ahead using app

Link to Menu/Phone Number

Order ahead with this app: https://empireteaandcoffee.com/pages/mobile-app

Hours

6am-6pm

Gift Card

Flat Waves

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Delivery, Take-out and Door Dash

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.flat-waves.com/

Hours

Monday – Saturday, 11am – 8pm

Gift Card

Fifth Element

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.thefifthri.com/

Hours

Dinner 5pm-10pm

Open Saturday the 14th 10am for food and libations

Gift Card

Fluke Newport

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.flukenewport.com/menu&sa=D&ust=1584190001763000&usg=AFQjCNFqJ2lPZNaoiCQtjHYiZMW0ChqHvg

Hours

Thurs – Sat, 5pm – 9pm

Gift Card

Call for gift card (401) 849-7778

IHOP Middletown

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

DoorDash, UberEats, OLO

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.doordash.com/store/ihop-middletown-587654/&sa=D&ust=1584190001759000&usg=AFQjCNFymrooErHBuPONpvV_I5507NWs_A

Hours

Gift Card

Jo’s American Bistro

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://josamericanbistro.com/dinner-menu/&sa=D&ust=1584190001761000&usg=AFQjCNG3QLrPNrvONXy7qIa8YT1MTUqcpA

Hours

Friday 5–10PM

Saturday 12–3:30PM, 5–10PM

Sunday 12–3:30PM, 5–9PM

Monday 5–9PM

Tuesday 5–9PM

Wednesday 5–9PM

Thursday 5–9PM

Gift Card

Kaffeology

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Delivery & Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.kaffeologycafe.com/&sa=D&ust=1584190001760000&usg=AFQjCNFi0DhLYVarZPGE5fP6gBxang5TZQ

Hours

7am – 9pm

Gift Card

Marco’s Subs

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.marcossubs.com/

Hours

8am-6pm Monday – Friday

8am-4pm Saturday & Sunday

Gift Card

Parlor Newport

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.parlornewport.com/kitchenmenu

Hours

5pm-12am

Gift Card

Point Wine & Spirits

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out & Delivery – see HOURS for delivery times. Starting Sunday, 3/15 offering FREE DELIVERY if you mention you saw our WhatsUpNewp Facebook post.

Link to Menu/Phone Number

Call (401) 619-4836

Hours

Delivery hours: 12pm-9pm – min. $35 order.

Regular store hours: 9am-10pm

Gift Card

Salvation Cafe

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out & Door Dash

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.doordash.com/store/salvation-cafe-newport-583303/

Hours

5pm – 9pm. Friday & Satuday until 9:30pm

Gift Card

Scratch Kitchen & Catering

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Door Dash & Take-Out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.doordash.com/store/scratch-kitchen-catering-newport-583694/

Hours

8am – 5pm

Gift Card

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille

Do You Offer: Delivery? Take-Out? Door Dash?

Take-out

Link to Menu/Phone Number

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.gulfstreambar.com/menus&sa=D&ust=1584190001758000&usg=AFQjCNGbFWUG_rOd0OzrsSWsMgpQG_QjNA

Hours

Sunday – Tuesday 11 – 8

Wednesday – Saturday 11 – 9

Gift Card

gift cards available on line and at the restaurant

