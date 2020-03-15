Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) and following the Governor announcing that Rhode Islanders should not visit restaurants, malls, or get food delivery, many restaurants are making the difficult decision to close.

We’ll try to keep up who has closed here;

Midtown Oyster Bar, Surf Club to close for two weeks

Zeldas will be closing for a week starting March 16th and they will re-evaluate the situation after a week.

Salvation Cafe – We will be closing tonight and playing it by ear daily & weekly to see when it makes sense for us to start up again and for you to come back and celebrate at Salvation

Caleb & Broad – Closing after dinner service on March 15th until further notice.

Peaceable Market will be closed this week March 14-22. We will update everyone when we know more information. Thank you and stay healthy!

O’brien’s Pub – Due to current health and safety situations regarding COVID-19, we will unfortunately be closing today (Sunday, March 15th) at 6pm, and we will remain closed for 2 weeks. We’ll keep you updated throughout this time if anything changes. Stay healthy and safe! #FollowMeToOBs

Johnny’s has suspended music until after Easter.

Perro Salado cancels entertainment | March 12

Perro Salado tells us that they have canceled all live music effective immediately until April. They will reassess then. Meanwhile they are open normal business hours and will be open this Saturday 11am-8pm, “same menu all day with the fan favorites and some specials”.







