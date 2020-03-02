The Newport Blues Café and the band The 40 have teamed up to sponsor three separate Sunday afternoon /early evening performances of The 40.

The 40 ( which is made up of Ray Davis, Nick Manousos, Thomas Shaheen, Alex Radiches and Kevin Simon) describes themselves as “a Rhode Island based Rhythm and Blues based band with a healthy dose of rock n roll and some serious soulful delivery”.

The three shows will take place from 5 pm-9 pm on Sunday March 8. March 15 and March 22 with no cover charge. Patrons are being asked to contribute a $5.00 donation that will go to support three nonprofit organizations that serve Newport County.

“Come on out and catch this rocking R & B band in a great atmosphere and donate to an important non profit organization that positively contribute the quality of our lives here in Newport County,” Th e40 wrote in a press release today.

According to The 40, Manager James Quinn of the Newport Blues Café got behind the idea due to a fan of the band, Colleen Townsend Pilat who helped worked out the details with The 40.

On March 8 the proceeds will go to Be Great For Nate( the organization that began with students at Portsmouth High reacting to a tragic suicide of a student by forming a group to raise awareness of the mental health needs and issues young people face on a daily basis).

On March 15th, proceeds will benefit Middletown-based Clean Ocean Access.

On March 22nd, proceeds will benefit The Newport Art Museum .