The Newport Art Museum will host a Museum Art Excursion to New Britain, CT on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Guests will depart the Newport Art Museum on a coach bus at 8:00 am to visit the New Britain Museum of American Art and return at approximately 5:30 pm. Tickets are $150, or $130 for Newport Art Museum members, and include transportation, entry to the museum, a docent-led tour, and a catered box lunch. Space is limited, and guests should purchase tickets at newportartmuseum.org.



The day will begin with a docent-guided tour of 2020/20+ Women exhibition, an exciting year-long series of special exhibitions devoted exclusively to women and female-identifying artists throughout American history. Astonishingly, 100 years after (white) women gained the right to vote, still only 27% of major exhibitions are devoted to women artists worldwide. On this tour, we will have the opportunity to view two important exhibits, in addition to highlights of the permanent collection.

Kara Walker: Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated) is a must-see. Walker’s work features enlargements of Harper’s 1866 woodcut plates overlaid with her iconic silkscreened silhouettes, and considers experiences of racism toward African Americans that were absent or only alluded to in historical representations of the Civil War.

In Thread and On Paper: Anni Albers in Connecticut celebrates the most important textile artist of the 20th century. Albers (1899-1994) is known for her pioneering graphic wall hangings, weavings and designs, and this exhibition focuses on the groundbreaking work she produced from the 1950s until the end of her life.

After a delicious private catered lunch on site, guests may enjoy plenty of unscheduled time for strolling in the galleries, gift shop, or visiting the Museum’s drop-in live weaving demonstration.

Tickets for the Museum Art Excursion are available at newportartmuseum.org.