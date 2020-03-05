Michael Baker International of Pittsburgh, Pa., has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) 53rd annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) for the Navy Gateway Inns & Suites project at Naval Station Newport.

The project represents the first time the U.S. Navy has constructed a lodging station from the ground up as a hotel, according to a press release from ACEC.

“Michael Baker’s innovative vision for the facility, which will be replicated at other naval installations, establishes a signature look that combines the latest trends of the hospitality industry with the sustainability and security measures critical to structures located on military bases,” ACEC states in a press release regarding the announcement.

The building’s exterior honors the surrounding architecture of nearby residential buildings and the Naval War College Historic District, and satisfies standards established by Rhode Island’s historic preservation office and the National Park Service. The project’s focus on sustainability achieved LEED Silver certification, easily exceeding the government’s Energy Performance Act standards, while the overall project meets all U.S. Department of Defense security requirements for anti-terrorism/force protection.

Other project design participants include Beardsley Architects + Engineers, Auburn, N.Y.; GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc., of Providence, R.I.; Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc, of Holliston, Mass.; and Engineered Building Systems, Inc., of Derry, N.H.

The project is eligible for additional honors as part of a record 203 entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world. Judging for the awards program—known industry-wide as the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry”– took place in February and was conducted by a national 35-member panel of built environment leaders, along with experts from government, the media and academia. Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.

Recognition of all award winners including top winners—20 Honor Awards, 16 Grand Awards and the prestigious “Grand Conceptor Award” for the year’s most outstanding overall engineering achievement—will take place at the annual EEA Dinner and Gala, a black-tie event to be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the business association of America’s engineering industry, representing more than 5,200 independent engineering firms and more than 600,000 professionals throughout the United States engaged in the development of America’s transportation, water and energy infrastructure, along with environmental, industrial and other public and private facilities. Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., ACEC is a national federation of 52 state and regional organizations.