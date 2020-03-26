The journalists at What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant local reporting about the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond. To help support our work and to keep this news free, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus (and more).

Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) shared the following announcement today regarding funds available for students, military spouses & local organizations.

Military Spouses of Newport Accepting Charity Applications

The Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) club is accepting applications for its 2020 charity donation applications. Grants are awarded to non-profit organizations that directly benefit military service members and their dependents in Rhode Island. The average grant award ranges between $500-$1,000. Applications are accepted year-round but dispersed twice a year. The deadlines for 2020 are April 15 and October 15.



Organizations should apply for funding that meets their most critical needs – to include supporting existing programs, the expansion of programs, or the creation of the new ones. MSON will consider applications from area schools, but funding requests for elective travel (i.e., travel costs to conventions, extracurricular trips) will not be considered. Funding requests not covered include: requests for fundraising campaigns, re-granting of funds in an organization’s own name, or programs for religious purposes.



Applications should generally demonstrate the following:

Clearly articulate how the grant will solve or address the needs of military service members and their families.

Avoid any duplication of services.

Contain precise objectives that detail how the program’s effectiveness will be evaluated.

Detail the positive benefits that will result for military service members and dependents.

Illustrate where collaboration, if appropriate, can take place with other organizations.

To learn more, please visit: https://milspousenewport.org/Charities

Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) is a non-profit organization in Newport, Rhode Island that represents and supports spouses of active duty and retired service members of all branches of service and ranks.



If you would like more detailed information, please contact Jessica Mathis, the Charities Chair, at milspousenewport.charities@gmail.com.

MSON Scholarship Application Deadline Extended To April 13

Application Requirements Also Amended To Help Applicants



In light of the current COVID-19 closures, the Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) club is extending its scholarship application deadline to April 13, 2020 to allow more time for spouses and students to collect the required documentation. Additionally, MSON has relaxed some requirements to facilitate an easier submission process.



Changes to the submission process include:



Applicants may now submit unofficial transcripts instead of official ones. Recommendation letters may be sent directly to MSON instead of being included in the submission packet from the applicant.

MSON scholarships are merit based and award totals will vary between $500 and $2,500. Scholarships are awarded in three categories:



Graduating High School Seniors Spouses of Active Duty Military Members Dependent Child (Other than a High School Senior) for post-secondary education

Scholarships are awarded for excellence in academic performance, community service, extracurricular involvement, achievements, and leadership. Guidelines for each scholarship differ and are detailed online at: www.milspousenewport.org/scholarships



If you would like more detailed information, please contact Tanja Carroll, the Scholarship Chair, at milspousenewport.scholarships@gmail.com.

