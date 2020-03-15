Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club are closing for two weeks beginning today (Sunday, March 15th) at 3 pm.

Charlie Holder, Operations Manager for Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club, tells What’s Up Newp that the decision comes due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and following today’s press conference where the Governor recommended Rhode Islanders avoid restaurants, malls, and food delivery.

This story is breaking, What’s Up Newp will continue to follow up with restaurants and businesses.