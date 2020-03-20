What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

The following information has been provided by the Town of Middletown.

Middletown –The Town of Middletown will be contacting senior Middletown residents as part of their emergency operations during the Coronavirus health scare.

Volunteers will be calling residents age 65 and above to confirm that they are well and to identify anyone who may need assistance with meals or other necessities.

The Town encourages any senior who is unable to buy or prepare food to call 401-842-6556 Monday – Friday between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. to register for meal distribution.

In addition, beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, the Middletown School Department will be providing breakfast and lunches at no cost to anyone 18 years of age or younger. These meals will be provided through a Grab-and-Go program at the entrance of the former John F. Kennedy School located at 740 West Main Road in Middletown.

Meals will be available between 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, at this location. No pre-registration for meals is required, and you will not be asked for your name, address or any identification. USDA requires that your child(ren) be with you when you pick up the meals. If your child(ren) have food allergies, parents are asked to contact Lisa or Sheila at Chartwells Food Service at 848-2906, the day before you plan to pick-up meals to ensure the prepared meals will accommodate the food allergy.

Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of children, families and our staff.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and a staff member will bring the meals out to the vehicle. If walking to the John F. Kennedy School, families are asked to walk up to the main entrance of the building, where meals will be handed out.

Town Administration has set up a Call-in Center to handle inquiries related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Middletown residents are encouraged to call (401) 842-6555 seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for general inquiries related to the current health situation or for assistance in using municipal services available by phone or online.

The Call-in Center is set up for general inquiries; however, if you are experiencing a true medical emergency, you should call 9-1-1 for assistance. If anyone is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, they are encouraged to call their primary care physician or an urgi-care center for help or direction.

For more information and updates, visit the town’s website at www.middletownri.com or follow the Town of Middletown on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Inquiries will also be handled at eoc@middletownri.com or middletownhelps@middletownri.com .

