Just two days after declaring a State of Emergency, the Town of Middletown announced today that they are taking additional precautions to care for the needs of residents during this critical time.

As part of this operation, the Town announced today that it is setting up a call-in center at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to handle inquiries related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning on Thursday, March 19, Middletown residents are encouraged to call (401) 842-6555 seven days a week, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm for general inquiries related to the current health situation or for accessing municipal services, which are available by phone or online. Residents may also email requests or inquiries to EOC@middletownri.com .

The Call-in Center is set up for general inquiries; however, if you are experiencing a true medical emergency, the Town of Middletown reminds you that you should call 9-1-1 for assistance. If anyone is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, they are encouraged to call their primary care physician or an urgi-care center for help or direction.

In addition to the Emergency Operations Center, Middletown Police and Middletown Fire are fully staffed and will continue to respond to calls for service.

For more information and updates, visit the town’s website at www.middletownri.com or follow the Town of Middletown on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram”.

