Local artist and business owner Rebecca Killian is going above and beyond has a great local, business owner, artist, and neighbor this week to offer her services and entertainment to keep kids (and adults) of all ages entertained.

Killian, who owns Mermaid Masterpieces, is hosting Facebook Live Paint Parties at 1 pm and 6 pm daily this week.

Here’s a sampling from Monday;

Event Details

Kids (and adults) deserve art and positive things to do to pass time while we’re stuck at home.

I’ll be throwing FREE paint parties LIVE every day next week March 16-20 (at least) at 6pm on

Mermaid Masterpieces (Facebook.com/mermaidmasterpieces)

Join Us: This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’ Up Newp Supporter

You’ll need:

🔲 red, blue, yellow, black and white acrylic paint on a paper plate (or pallet if you’re fancy)

🔲a canvas (or whatever you’d like to paint on)

🔲a big brush and little brush

🔲a cup with an inch or 2 of water

🔲something to put down on your table to protect it!

Have all of this set up in advance, get cozy and ready to paint!

Let’s have some fun together, without spreading germs… right??

**This is free, but I’ll post a cash app if you’d like to tip 💯

Please, please, please spread the word!!!

Follow along here Facebook Live Paint Parties! and here Mermaid Masterpieces