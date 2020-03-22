What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Newport Mayor Jamie Bova shared the following email with newsletter subscribers on Sunday, March 22nd.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, new guidance and direction is provided daily to try to manage the spread. Click the button below for updated local, state, and federal information. Please do everything you can keep Newport safe – please STAY HOME. Newport COVID-19 Resources

I would like to begin this update by thanking the City Manager and city staff for the hard work they are doing behind the scenes to manage the city’s operations through this unprecedented crisis. This emergency has presented challenges not faced in generations which require agility to devise new ways to keep the city running.

I would especially like to thank the medical professionals and emergency responders who are on the front lines of the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus, in harm’s way while continuing to provide essential lifesaving services to those in need.

I would finally like to thank those working in the supply chain – pharmacy and supermarket employees, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, and producers. They are providing the goods and services we all need to survive while risking exposure for them and their families.

For the rest of us in Newport, we need to support those working in critical roles to keep us safe, healthy, and fed. The message is unequivocal – stay home. Every trip outside places you and everyone you go near at risk. If you must leave for a critical errand or exercise, minimize the risk by staying at least 6 feet away from all others. Spread this message to your family, friends, and neighbors to remind them that the choices they make affect us all.

The City continues to work with the State government to enact safety measures recommended by public health officials, and to provide all possible resources and support for those impacted by this unprecedented situation. Please visit the City’s dedicated COVID-19 page for ongoing updates and information, as well as the RI Department of Health’s dedicated website.

The City Council is holding a special meeting on Monday, March 23, at 3 pm to discuss and vote on extending Newport’s State of Emergency, as required by State law, to keep the City’s emergency measures in place. This will be the first time that we meet as a Council remotely under the partially suspended Open Meetings Act. The meeting will take place via phone and is open to the public.

To join the meeting, please call in Toll Free at 1-877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 and enter the following meeting ID: 621 757 348.

This is a difficult time for all of us, and I have been proud to see Newporters come together in support of each other. There are many local efforts to support local businesses, strengthen the local online community, and help neighbors in need. If you need ideas how to help, send me an email.

Only together can we come through this crisis. We all need to keep working together to flatten the curve and lessen the impact. The harder we work now, the better off we’ll be.

Sincerely,

Jamie Bova

Newport Mayor and Council Chair