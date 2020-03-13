Lt. Governor Dan McKee sent the below letter to Governor Gina Raimondo in support of requesting federal loan assistance for Rhode Island small businesses impacted by coronavirus.

March 12, 2020

The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo Governor of Rhode Island State House, Room 224 Providence, Rhode Island 02903

Dear Governor Raimondo:

As Chair of Rhode Island’s Small Business Advocacy Council, I write to support the effort to request Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to help combat the economic impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

As you are aware, on March 12, 2020, the SBA announced that it will offer designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19.

Here in Rhode Island, we are already beginning to see the impact of the virus on our local business community. Our economy depends on the strength and resilience of small businesses who employ over 200,000 hardworking men and women in our state. Requesting Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is just one important step we can take right now to support small business owners.

I stand ready to assist the administration in any COVID-19 management efforts, including outreach to our small business community. Thank you.

Sincerely, Daniel J. McKee Lieutenant Governor CC: Mark Hayward, District Director, Small Business Administration RI Melissa Travis, President/CEO RI Society CPAs/RI Business Forum

Lt. Governor McKee also sent the following message to small business owners.

As Chair of Rhode Island’s Small Business Advocacy Council, I strongly support efforts to request federal loan assistance from the Small Business Administration to help combat the economic impact of coronavirus.

Here in Rhode Island, we are already beginning to see the impact of the virus on our local business community. Our economy depends on the strength and resilience of small businesses who employ over 200,000 hardworking men and women in our state. Requesting Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is just one important step we can take to support small business owners.

Right now, Rhode Island Society of CPAs, Rhode Island Commerce, the Governor’s Office and other groups are gathering critical information that we need to become eligible for federal loans.

We are asking business owners to fill out the SBA Business Survey if you are (or may be) impacted by a financial hardship due to the coronavirus. We need businesses to come forward as quickly as possible to enable the state to request disaster assistance.

Please call the Lt. Governor’s Office at (401) 222-2371 to receive a copy of the survey.