What's Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career during these COVID-19 days? Well, you’re sort of in luck. There are more than sixty businesses hiring right now in Newport.

According to newly released data from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (RIDLT), 50,000 Rhode Islanders are now out of work because of COVID-19. If you combine that number with others filing claims (that aren’t COVID-19 related), and the number jumps to 56,297 since March 9th.

For those wondering what impact COVID-19 has had on the job opportunity market, we looked at how many job opportunities that we curated at this time over the last two years.

Based on our unscientific data, it looks like there are approximately 40-50% fewer job opportunities at this time compared to previous years.

In 2019, we wrote about 115 job opportunities available on March 27th, 2019 and 118 job opportunities available on March 21st, 2019.

In 2018, we wrote about 129 businesses who were hiring on March 20th and 118 job opportunities available on March 28th.

Opportunities Available Right Now

The following opportunities are located are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.