What's Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career during these COVID-19 days? Well, you’re sort of in luck. There are more than sixty businesses hiring right now in Newport.
According to newly released data from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (RIDLT), 50,000 Rhode Islanders are now out of work because of COVID-19. If you combine that number with others filing claims (that aren’t COVID-19 related), and the number jumps to 56,297 since March 9th.
For those wondering what impact COVID-19 has had on the job opportunity market, we looked at how many job opportunities that we curated at this time over the last two years.
Based on our unscientific data, it looks like there are approximately 40-50% fewer job opportunities at this time compared to previous years.
In 2019, we wrote about 115 job opportunities available on March 27th, 2019 and 118 job opportunities available on March 21st, 2019.
In 2018, we wrote about 129 businesses who were hiring on March 20th and 118 job opportunities available on March 28th.
Opportunities Available Right Now
The following opportunities are located are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.
- 7 – Eleven – Store Employee
- Aldi – Seasonal Store Associate
- Amazon Workforce Staffing – Picker/Packer, Amazon Prime Shopper
- Applebee’s – Server
- Balfour Beatty Investment – Residential Maintenance Technician
- BankNewport – Financial Analyst
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Maintenance Team Member Job
- Care.com – Housekeeping, Nanny
- City Personnel – Recent Graduate – Accounting Opportunity
- CK Bradley – Sales Associate
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- CTI Resource Management – Accounting Clerk III
- East Bay Community Action Program – Teacher Summer Learning Academy (EBCAP0696)
- Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Processor
- Fogarty Center – HHA – Home Health Aide – days
- Gamestop – Full Time Store Manager
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Crew Member
- Gill Irrigation – Landscape Laborer
- Gryphon Technologies – Logistics Analyst V
- HamHed, LLC – Cleaning Professional
- Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Stock/Delivery Drivers
- JSC Management Group –Guest Service Expert
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Assistant
- Living Innovations – Shared Living Provider/Work From Home- Newport County
- Magellan Health – Pharmacy Intern
- Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Clerk
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Craft Beer and Spirits Sales Representative
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
- New York Yacht Club – Busser
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Summer Camp Teacher/Naturalist
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- Patrona Corporation – Administrative Assistant 2
- Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
- Raytheon – Staff Scientist I – Computer Engineering
- Rent A Center – Customer Account Representative
- Rhode Island Nurseries – Nursery Workers
- Royal Health Group – Attention displaced Restaurant Staff / College Students -We…
- Safe Harbor Marina – Launch Driver / Maritime Operations
- SAIC – Intern
- Santander Bank – Part Time Teller, Middletown, RI
- Santander Holdings – Part Time Teller, Middletown, RI
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sephora – Make-up Advisor (Consultant)
- Sightsailing – Retail Ticket Sales & Reservations Specialist
- Solidifi – Processor
- Smart Real Estate Coach – Brand Manager
- Sodexo – General Manager 3 – Food
- Spouting Rock Beach Association – Dishwasher and Busser
- St. Clare – Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- Thor Solutions – Financial Analyst (NUWC)
- TNG Associates – Security Monitor
- TTEC – Customer Service Representative – Work from Home
- United Insurance Group Agency – Medicare Consultant with Pre-set Appointments
- USA Medical Card – Healthcare Sales Representative
- US Department of the Navy – NGIS MAINTENANCE HELPER
- West Bay Collaborative – Vocational Evaluator
- Wired Up Home Theater – Residential Sales Representative
- Unknown – Looking for Plumber
- Unknown – CNAs/HHAs needed for home care
- Unknown – marketing for retail
- Unknown – General Laborer
- Unknown – Landscape Manager / Foreman
