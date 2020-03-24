brick-alley-pub-logo

What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career during these COVID-19 days? Well, you’re sort of in luck. There are more than sixty businesses hiring right now in Newport.

According to newly released data from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (RIDLT), 50,000 Rhode Islanders are now out of work because of COVID-19. If you combine that number with others filing claims (that aren’t COVID-19 related), and the number jumps to 56,297 since March 9th.

For those wondering what impact COVID-19 has had on the job opportunity market, we looked at how many job opportunities that we curated at this time over the last two years.

Based on our unscientific data, it looks like there are approximately 40-50% fewer job opportunities at this time compared to previous years.

In 2019, we wrote about 115 job opportunities available on March 27th, 2019 and 118 job opportunities available on March 21st, 2019.

In 2018, we wrote about 129 businesses who were hiring on March 20th and 118 job opportunities available on March 28th.

Opportunities Available Right Now

The following opportunities are located are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.

  1. 7 – Eleven – Store Employee
  2. Aldi – Seasonal Store Associate
  3. Amazon Workforce Staffing – Picker/Packer, Amazon Prime Shopper
  4. Applebee’s – Server
  5. Balfour Beatty Investment – Residential Maintenance Technician
  6. BankNewport – Financial Analyst
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Maintenance Team Member Job
  8. Care.com – Housekeeping, Nanny
  9. City Personnel – Recent Graduate – Accounting Opportunity
  10. CK Bradley – Sales Associate
  11. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  12. CTI Resource Management – Accounting Clerk III
  13. East Bay Community Action Program – Teacher Summer Learning Academy (EBCAP0696)
  14. Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Processor
  15. Fogarty Center – HHA – Home Health Aide – days
  16. Gamestop – Full Time Store Manager
  17. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Crew Member
  18. Gill Irrigation – Landscape Laborer
  19. Gryphon Technologies – Logistics Analyst V
  20. HamHed, LLC – Cleaning Professional
  21. Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Stock/Delivery Drivers
  22. JSC Management Group –Guest Service Expert
  23. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Assistant
  24. Living Innovations – Shared Living Provider/Work From Home- Newport County 
  25. Magellan Health – Pharmacy Intern
  26. Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Clerk
  27. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Craft Beer and Spirits Sales Representative
  28. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
  29. New York Yacht Club – Busser
  30. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Summer Camp Teacher/Naturalist
  31. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  32. Patrona Corporation – Administrative Assistant 2
  33. Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
  34. Raytheon – Staff Scientist I – Computer Engineering
  35. Rent A Center – Customer Account Representative
  36. Rhode Island Nurseries – Nursery Workers
  37. Royal Health Group – Attention displaced Restaurant Staff / College Students -We…
  38. Safe Harbor Marina – Launch Driver / Maritime Operations
  39. SAIC – Intern
  40. Santander Bank – Part Time Teller, Middletown, RI
  41. Santander Holdings – Part Time Teller, Middletown, RI
  42. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  43. Sephora – Make-up Advisor (Consultant)
  44. Sightsailing – Retail Ticket Sales & Reservations Specialist
  45. Solidifi – Processor
  46. Smart Real Estate Coach – Brand Manager
  47. Sodexo – General Manager 3 – Food
  48. Spouting Rock Beach Association – Dishwasher and Busser
  49. St. Clare – Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
  50. The Home Depot – Cashier
  51. Thor Solutions – Financial Analyst (NUWC)
  52. TNG Associates – Security Monitor
  53. TTEC – Customer Service Representative – Work from Home
  54. United Insurance Group Agency – Medicare Consultant with Pre-set Appointments
  55. USA Medical Card – Healthcare Sales Representative
  56. US Department of the Navy – NGIS MAINTENANCE HELPER
  57. West Bay Collaborative – Vocational Evaluator
  58. Wired Up Home Theater – Residential Sales Representative
  59. Unknown – Looking for Plumber 
  60. Unknown – CNAs/HHAs needed for home care
  61. Unknown – marketing for retail 
  62. Unknown – General Laborer
  63. Unknown – Landscape Manager / Foreman

