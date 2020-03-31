Looking for a new gig, job, or career during these COVID-19 days? Well, you’re sort of in luck. There are more than sixty businesses hiring right now in Newport.

For those wondering what impact COVID-19 has had on the job opportunity market, we looked at how many job opportunities that we curated at this time over the last two years.

Based on our unscientific data, it looks like there are approximately 65% fewer job opportunities at this time compared to previous years.

This number is based on us using the same platforms each year, Indeed, Craigslist, and business submitted listings.

According to newly released data from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (RIDLT), 73,422 Rhode Islanders are now out of work because of COVID-19. If you combine that number with others filing claims (that aren’t COVID-19 related), and the number jumps to 77,546 since March 9th. In addition, TDI claims have reached 11,546 in the state, with 6,676 of those claims citing COVID-19.

Obviously, there are many more without work also at this time.

Opportunities Available Right Now

The following opportunities are located are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.

  1. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  2. Aldi – Seasonal Store Associate
  3. Bureau of Medicine and Surgery – Child and Adolescent Physician Psychiatry
  4. Care.com – Nanny
  5. Citizens Bank – Home Mortgage Retail Underwriter Senior Specialist (Work at…
  6. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Honey Dew Crew Member
  7. Conanicut Marine Services – Launch Operator
  8. cyDaptiv Solutions – Network Administrator
  9. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  10. Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer -#1054
  11. General Dynamic Information Technology – Network Administrator, Naval Health Clinic, New England, RI
  12. Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Environmental Services
  13. Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center – Director of Social Services
  14. KMS Solutions – Cyber Security Specialist
  15. KVH Industries – Salesforce Developer
  16. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Senior Accountant
  17. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional
  18. Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Supervisor
  19. NES Solutions- Unarmed Security Officer
  20. Netsimco – Instructional System Specialist (Blackboard)
  21. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Shift Brewer
  22. Newport Lobster Shack –  Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market
  23. New York Yacht Club – Housekeeper, Maid
  24. Plum Dental Group – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
  25. Precision Solutions – Naval Training Delivery Services Desktop Administrator
  26. Rent-A-Center – Mover, Driver – customer service
  27. Royal Health Group – Certified Nursing Assistant/CNA – Private Duty
  28. Seasons Corner Market – Store Manager
  29. SEA Corp – Training Specialist III
  30. Servpro of Newport and Brisol Counties – Servpro-Water Damage Technician
  31. Snyder – Superintendent (Service Dept.) Commercial Roofing
  32. Special Counsel – Remote Document Review Attorneys Needed For Corona Relief Work
  33. Spouting Rock Beach Association – Food and Beverage Attendant (Seasonal)
  34. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  35. The John Clarke Retirement Center – BUSINESS OFFICE BOOKKEEPER FOR INDEPENDENT, NON-PROFIT NURSI…
  36. Theatre at St. Michael’s Camp – Technical Director
  37. US Department of the Navy – PROGRAM MANAGER (REGISTRAR)
  38. Village House Nursing and Rehab – CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant
  39. Unknown – Skilled Roofers
  40. Unknown – Talented Carpenters 
  41. Unknown –  HOUSEKEEPING & LAUNDRY

Check back every Tuesday for a roundup of who’s hiring in our area.

Are you hiring? Let us know. Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

