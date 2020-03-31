Looking for a new gig, job, or career during these COVID-19 days? Well, you’re sort of in luck. There are more than sixty businesses hiring right now in Newport.

For those wondering what impact COVID-19 has had on the job opportunity market, we looked at how many job opportunities that we curated at this time over the last two years.

Based on our unscientific data, it looks like there are approximately 65% fewer job opportunities at this time compared to previous years.

In 2019, we wrote about 115 job opportunities available on March 27th, 2019.

In 2018, we wrote about 118 job opportunities available on March 28th.

This number is based on us using the same platforms each year, Indeed, Craigslist, and business submitted listings.

- Advertisement -

According to newly released data from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (RIDLT), 73,422 Rhode Islanders are now out of work because of COVID-19. If you combine that number with others filing claims (that aren’t COVID-19 related), and the number jumps to 77,546 since March 9th. In addition, TDI claims have reached 11,546 in the state, with 6,676 of those claims citing COVID-19.

Obviously, there are many more without work also at this time.

Opportunities Available Right Now

The following opportunities are located are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.

Check back every Tuesday for a roundup of who’s hiring in our area.

Are you hiring? Let us know. Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.