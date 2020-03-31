Looking for a new gig, job, or career during these COVID-19 days? Well, you’re sort of in luck. There are more than sixty businesses hiring right now in Newport.
For those wondering what impact COVID-19 has had on the job opportunity market, we looked at how many job opportunities that we curated at this time over the last two years.
Based on our unscientific data, it looks like there are approximately 65% fewer job opportunities at this time compared to previous years.
- In 2019, we wrote about 115 job opportunities available on March 27th, 2019.
- In 2018, we wrote about 118 job opportunities available on March 28th.
This number is based on us using the same platforms each year, Indeed, Craigslist, and business submitted listings.
According to newly released data from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (RIDLT), 73,422 Rhode Islanders are now out of work because of COVID-19. If you combine that number with others filing claims (that aren’t COVID-19 related), and the number jumps to 77,546 since March 9th. In addition, TDI claims have reached 11,546 in the state, with 6,676 of those claims citing COVID-19.
Obviously, there are many more without work also at this time.
Opportunities Available Right Now
The following opportunities are located are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Aldi – Seasonal Store Associate
- Bureau of Medicine and Surgery – Child and Adolescent Physician Psychiatry
- Care.com – Nanny
- Citizens Bank – Home Mortgage Retail Underwriter Senior Specialist (Work at…
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Honey Dew Crew Member
- Conanicut Marine Services – Launch Operator
- cyDaptiv Solutions – Network Administrator
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer -#1054
- General Dynamic Information Technology – Network Administrator, Naval Health Clinic, New England, RI
- Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Environmental Services
- Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center – Director of Social Services
- KMS Solutions – Cyber Security Specialist
- KVH Industries – Salesforce Developer
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Senior Accountant
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional
- Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Supervisor
- NES Solutions- Unarmed Security Officer
- Netsimco – Instructional System Specialist (Blackboard)
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Shift Brewer
- Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market
- New York Yacht Club – Housekeeper, Maid
- Plum Dental Group – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
- Precision Solutions – Naval Training Delivery Services Desktop Administrator
- Rent-A-Center – Mover, Driver – customer service
- Royal Health Group – Certified Nursing Assistant/CNA – Private Duty
- Seasons Corner Market – Store Manager
- SEA Corp – Training Specialist III
- Servpro of Newport and Brisol Counties – Servpro-Water Damage Technician
- Snyder – Superintendent (Service Dept.) Commercial Roofing
- Special Counsel – Remote Document Review Attorneys Needed For Corona Relief Work
- Spouting Rock Beach Association – Food and Beverage Attendant (Seasonal)
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – BUSINESS OFFICE BOOKKEEPER FOR INDEPENDENT, NON-PROFIT NURSI…
- Theatre at St. Michael’s Camp – Technical Director
- US Department of the Navy – PROGRAM MANAGER (REGISTRAR)
- Village House Nursing and Rehab – CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant
- Unknown – Skilled Roofers
- Unknown – Talented Carpenters
- Unknown – HOUSEKEEPING & LAUNDRY
Check back every Tuesday for a roundup of who’s hiring in our area.
Are you hiring? Let us know. Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport