What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Going stir crazy yet? We are. But movement helps. Though many of our favorite local gyms and fitness studios have temporarily closed at the urging of state officials, they’re using technology to get creative with “socially distant” workouts. We reached out to some of our favorite local fitness leaders and put together this round-up of virtual workout options to fend off the Quarantine Fifteen while supporting our local businesses and neighbors.
Mend
Mend website here | Mend Instagram here.
Offering livestream classes M-F at 3:30. The recordings stay online until the following morning at 9 a.m., when they are removed in preparation for the next class. The classes are open to the public so that everyone can enjoy them. The staff at Mend kindly ask that viewers send a donation to their Venmo, @mend_yoga so that the classes can be kept accessible to everyone.
Mend co-owner Brooke Finocchiaro said: “We weren’t sure what to expect from our first live stream and we were completely blown away with the response. Our first video had over 150 live participants, and went on to get over 1,000 views. The community has been amazing — and it keeps getting bigger. We now have people from all over the country tuning in to Sculpt with us live. It’s an amazing reminder of the power of community and as a small business, we are overwhelmed with gratitude.”
She also gave us this heads up:
“We’ll be offering additional class options this weekend. You can stay up to date on our live streams by following us on Instagram at @mend_yoga and by signing up for our email newsletter on our website, www.mendyogari.com
Pulse Newport
Pulse Newport website here | Pulse Newport Instagram here.
Pulse is offering live video workouts via their Virtual Training Class Card Special – find all the purchase details right on their website’s homepage.
Pulse owner Jacki Lane tells us: “We’re loaning equipment free, using the ZOOM video app, and about to run a 10 for $50 intro special class rate for people to test it out.” The virtual classes are free for all existing members.
View this post on Instagram
While our gym and studios are now closed….All studios and gym holding VIRTUAL SWEAT classes! Gym doors are open for our class people, members and campers to loan weights… sign your own disinfected set out from Patti 12-1 daily so you can stay on track at HOME. Comments from participants: “these workouts are as hard as in person!” “I’m always going to do these when I travel :)” “I love that the trainer can see me! I finish these workouts more than any online video ever!” #virtualsweat. #zoomvideo #facebooklive #sundayworkout #membersfree #pulsenewport
Elevate Fitness
Elevate Fitness website here | Elevate Fitness Facebook here | Elevate Fitness Instagram here
Elevate is offering virtual classes via their website – you can sign up via their MindBody app scheduler. Look for announcements on their Facebook and Instagram accounts (links above) for info on their live streaming classes. If you need to rent equipment, click “Equipment Rentals” in the top nav bar to rent equipment here: www.elevatefitnpt.com
Indoors or out – it’s a great workout!
Posted by Elevate Fitness on Thursday, March 19, 2020
Planet Fitness
On March 16th, the national gym chain began offering daily live streamed workouts for its members via Facebook Live at 7pm ET.
In response to the state-wide mandated containment effort, Planet Fitness locations in Rhode Island will be temporarily…
Posted by Planet Fitness on Monday, March 16, 2020
Wave Cycle
Chloe Schneider at Wave Cycle tells us their team is hashing out the details for virtual fitness offerings tonight. Stay tuned – we’ll update this story as soon as we have more info!
If you own or know of another local fitness studio or gym offering virtual sweat options – get in touch! Email us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com
A Note From What’s Up Newp
March 20th, 2020
If you rely on What’s Up Newp’s reporting on COVID-19, please become a What’s Up Newp Supporter! Our team is working hard to bring you round-the-clock coronavirus coverage.
Thank you for your support!
~ Ryan Belmore | Owner, What’s Up Newp
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.