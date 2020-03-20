What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Going stir crazy yet? We are. But movement helps. Though many of our favorite local gyms and fitness studios have temporarily closed at the urging of state officials, they’re using technology to get creative with “socially distant” workouts. We reached out to some of our favorite local fitness leaders and put together this round-up of virtual workout options to fend off the Quarantine Fifteen while supporting our local businesses and neighbors.

Mend

Mend website here | Mend Instagram here.

Offering livestream classes M-F at 3:30. The recordings stay online until the following morning at 9 a.m., when they are removed in preparation for the next class. The classes are open to the public so that everyone can enjoy them. The staff at Mend kindly ask that viewers send a donation to their Venmo, @mend_yoga so that the classes can be kept accessible to everyone.

Mend co-owner Brooke Finocchiaro said: “We weren’t sure what to expect from our first live stream and we were completely blown away with the response. Our first video had over 150 live participants, and went on to get over 1,000 views. The community has been amazing — and it keeps getting bigger. We now have people from all over the country tuning in to Sculpt with us live. It’s an amazing reminder of the power of community and as a small business, we are overwhelmed with gratitude.”

She also gave us this heads up:

“We’ll be offering additional class options this weekend. You can stay up to date on our live streams by following us on Instagram at @mend_yoga and by signing up for our email newsletter on our website, www.mendyogari.com

Pulse Newport

Pulse Newport website here | Pulse Newport Instagram here.

Pulse is offering live video workouts via their Virtual Training Class Card Special – find all the purchase details right on their website’s homepage.

Pulse owner Jacki Lane tells us: “We’re loaning equipment free, using the ZOOM video app, and about to run a 10 for $50 intro special class rate for people to test it out.” The virtual classes are free for all existing members.

Elevate Fitness

Elevate Fitness website here | Elevate Fitness Facebook here | Elevate Fitness Instagram here

Elevate is offering virtual classes via their website – you can sign up via their MindBody app scheduler. Look for announcements on their Facebook and Instagram accounts (links above) for info on their live streaming classes. If you need to rent equipment, click “Equipment Rentals” in the top nav bar to rent equipment here: www.elevatefitnpt.com

Indoors or out – it’s a great workout! Posted by Elevate Fitness on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Planet Fitness

On March 16th, the national gym chain began offering daily live streamed workouts for its members via Facebook Live at 7pm ET.

In response to the state-wide mandated containment effort, Planet Fitness locations in Rhode Island will be temporarily… Posted by Planet Fitness on Monday, March 16, 2020

Wave Cycle

Chloe Schneider at Wave Cycle tells us their team is hashing out the details for virtual fitness offerings tonight. Stay tuned – we’ll update this story as soon as we have more info!

If you own or know of another local fitness studio or gym offering virtual sweat options – get in touch! Email us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com