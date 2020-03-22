What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Learn a few new moves while you’re physically distancing!

To break out of your isolation blues and get you dancing, Island Moving Company and the Newport Academy of Ballet are offering a valuable thread of continuity and social connection with our new Climb the Walls! series. These FREE, 30-minute live micro-classes are a great way to engage with new and wonderful things to watch and do!

Climb the Walls provides both live-streamed and recorded content available through IMC’s website and social media platforms, as well as through our community partner What’s Up NEWP that you can do at home.

SCHEDULE

The inaugural Climb the Walls series features kids and adult programs — including:

Creative Movement with Revka (Kids aged 3-6)

Mondays 11:00-11:30 Starting 3/23/20

Beginner Ballet Barre with Libby (Adults)

Tuesday 11:00-11:30 Starting 3/24/20

Jazz with Lauren (Kids aged 8-12)

Wednesdays 11:00-11:30 Starting 3/25/20

Wellness & Meditation with Katie (Adults)

Fridays 11:00-11:30 Starting 3/27/20

Rest assured, as soon as it is prudent to return to regular programming, we’ll be dancing with delight and ready to welcome you back to classes and performances in person. Until then, we’ll continue to create new resources and ways for you to connect with us and our community.