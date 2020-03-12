The What’s Up Newp crew will be updating this blog with the latest information and news on the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, and its impact on Newport County.

Have an update? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Student from Gaudet Middle School self-quarantined after being tested for COVID-19 | March 12th

A student at Middletown’s Gaudet Middle School is in self-quarantine after being tested for coronavirus. The Middletown School Department sent this letter via email to parents and staff on Wednesday.

Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus disease concerns | March 11th

After receiving further direction from the Governor’s Office and the Rhode Island Department of Health, the City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to cancel this Saturday’s 64th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. More Info

RIDOH: New guidance issued for large events in Rhode Island | March 11th

As a part of on-going efforts to limit or prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Rhode Island, Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), issued updated guidance today regarding large events.

City of Newport urging residents to use online, mail services | March 11

Seeking to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, the City of Newport is advising residents and businesses to take advantage of its online and mail-in services.

From paying taxes and parking tickets, to searching property records, requesting vital records and applying for building permits or memorial benches, the City’s website can service a large variety of requests either directly online or through mail correspondence. By accessing forms and applications online, and utilizing the City’s external drop box, Newporters will be able to limit their potential exposure to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. More Info

Potter League For Animals: LoveBash for Animals postponed | March 11

“Every year we look forward to connecting with our animal loving supporters at the LoveBash for Animals, however given the growing concerns around COVID-19, and with recent recommendations made by Rhode Island Department of Health, the Potter League for Animals has made the difficult decision to postpone the LoveBash for Animals, which was scheduled for Friday March 20 at Wyndham Newport Hotel at the Atlantic Resort”. More Info

COVID-19: CCRI suspends all college-sponsored domestic travel; cancels all events with 100 or more participants | March 10

CCRI announced today that they have taken additional steps to help prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 and to mitigate the community spread of the virus:

Today:

1. CCRI expanded its travel policy to include suspending all college-sponsored domestic travel (On Saturday, CCRI suspended college-sponsored international travel).

2. CCRI canceled all events with 100 or more participants through Tuesday, April 7, 2020, including those organized by outside community partners hosted on a CCRI campus.