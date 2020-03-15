Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) and following the Governor announcing that Rhode Islanders should not visit restaurants, malls, or get food delivery, many restaurants are making the difficult decision to close.

We’ll try to keep up who has closed here;

The Newport Restaurant Group closed all its restaurants in R.I. and MA at the end of dinner on March 15th. Castle Hill Hotel will remain open for guests but public dining is closed. Paul O’Reilly, CEO announced the closing to all employee owners via a video on the company’s in-house blog. The closing is indefinite in duration depending on government guidelines and the progress in containing the virus.

Yagi Noodles: In effort to assist with the wellbeing of our community we will be closing tomorrow (March 16th) until it is safe to re-open. Tonight we will be offering our full menu – take out only – until 10pm. To help minimize the amount of food loss we are offering 30% off your entire bill. Give us a call at 401-324–5669. For those that do not know, we will be staying at 580 Thames street and gaining a neighbor, Vieste! We are very excited to continue our adventure here in the fifth ward and excited to see what new things bring this summer here at Wellington Plaza! It has definitely been an interesting run for a pop up to say the least.. but our spirits are high and hopeful! We look forward to seeing everyone healthily get through this period and cannot wait for summer to begin!

Jo’s American Bistro is temporarily closed and will reopen March 23, pending the circumstances at hand.

The Reef closes on March 15th for two weeks.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Midtown Oyster Bar, Surf Club to close for two weeks

Zeldas will be closing for a week starting March 16th and they will re-evaluate the situation after a week.

Salvation Cafe – We will be closing tonight and playing it by ear daily & weekly to see when it makes sense for us to start up again and for you to come back and celebrate at Salvation

Caleb & Broad – Closing after dinner service on March 15th until further notice.

Peaceable Market will be closed this week March 14-22. We will update everyone when we know more information. Thank you and stay healthy!

O’brien’s Pub – Due to current health and safety situations regarding COVID-19, we will unfortunately be closing today (Sunday, March 15th) at 6pm, and we will remain closed for 2 weeks. We’ll keep you updated throughout this time if anything changes. Stay healthy and safe! #FollowMeToOBs

Fifth Element – “Come down and get your Element salad, Poutine, Margherita pizza, sticky toffee pudding or any of your favorite fifth dishes tonight. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic tonight will be our last night. We are addressing the situation almost hourly but it seems clear to us that our industry is now on a collision course with closures imminent. Rest assured this will not be easy on anyone. Be safe, wash your hands and we will see you on the other side of this. Lots of love from all of us at the Fifth Element”.

Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery

Jazz at Johnny’s | March 13th

Johnny’s has suspended music until after Easter.

Perro Salado cancels entertainment | March 12

Perro Salado tells us that they have canceled all live music effective immediately until April. They will reassess then. Meanwhile they are open normal business hours and will be open this Saturday 11am-8pm, “same menu all day with the fan favorites and some specials”.

