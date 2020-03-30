These are strange and difficult times – the likes of which have become the subject of numerous science fiction books about pandemics, from A Journal of the Plague Year by Daniel Defoe (1722) to Michael Crichton’s The Andromeda Strain (1969) and The Stand by Stephen King (1978). So, I began wondering what people are reading to help fill their time and mind during this period.

I posed the question on Facebook: “What are you reading? These days we have a lot more time to get lost in a book, a novel or non-fiction. If you could choose one book to recommend, what would it be? Make it something modern (last 50 years) and tell us about it.”

I heard back from dozens of friends, with varying backgrounds and interests. The list includes a former editor at the NY Times, reporter at the LA Times, local newspaper editors and reporters, radio personalities, and people from varying professions and backgrounds. The list of books is intriguing, and perhaps will spark some interest in readers here. I have not included the names of those recommending books since I did not ask their permission to use their names publicly. This is part 1. Part 2 will follow tomorrow.

So, here’s the list. If you like, add your recommendations.