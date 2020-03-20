What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island has asked the independent monitor for a 2014 consent decree to advise him on ways the Court can respond to the needs of adults with developmental disabilities and their families and alleviate the burdens on the developmental disability service system in light of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Meanwhile, the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals has shared a link for the convenience of those who want to sign up for its listserve.
In addition, the Governor’s Commission on Disabilities has issued a coronavirus resource guide which may be downloaded.
Read The Full Story On Developmental Disability News
A Note From What’s Up Newp
March 20th, 2020
If you rely on What’s Up Newp’s reporting on COVID-19, please become a What’s Up Newp Supporter! Our team is working hard to bring you round-the-clock coronavirus coverage.
Thank you for your support!
~ Ryan Belmore | Owner, What’s Up Newp
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.