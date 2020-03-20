What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island has asked the independent monitor for a 2014 consent decree to advise him on ways the Court can respond to the needs of adults with developmental disabilities and their families and alleviate the burdens on the developmental disability service system in light of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Meanwhile, the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals has shared a link for the convenience of those who want to sign up for its listserve.

In addition, the Governor’s Commission on Disabilities has issued a coronavirus resource guide which may be downloaded.

