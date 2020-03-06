Looking for a new house to make a home on Aquidneck Island? Check out these open houses taking place across the Island this weekend!

Newport

20 Sherman Street | $1,750,000 | 4 beds, 3 full baths | Open house on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

19 Third Street | $974,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/2 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

547 Spring Street | $849,000 | 5 beds, 3 full baths | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

73 Thames Street | $849,000 | 4 beds, 3 full/1 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

25 Stockholm Street | $750,000 | 2 beds, 1 full bath | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

4 Eastnor Court | $750,000 | 4 beds, 3 full/1 half baths | Open house on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

35 Houston Avenue | $735,000 | 3 beds, 3 full baths | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am.

3 Sycamore Street | $689,000 | 4 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

71 Tilden Avenue | $394,750 | 2 beds, 1 full bath | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11 am.

19 Butler Street | $349,000 | 3 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

17 Hall Avenue | $314,000 | 2 beds, 2 full baths | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Middletown

10 Renfrew Park Circle Ne | $1,295,000 | 4 beds, 3 full/1 half baths | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

289 Prospect Avenue | $689,000 | 3 beds, 2 full / 1 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

158 Briarwood Avenue | $495,000 | 4 beds, 1 full bath | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

52 Allston Avenue | $429,000 | 3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

30 Oak Street | $399,000 | 3 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

148 Devin Drive | $1,245,000 | 4 beds, 3 full/1 half baths| Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

71 Johnnycake Lane | $1,190,000| 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

182 Armando Drive | $950,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

124 Taylor Road | $879,000 | 4 beds, 3 full/1 half baths | Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

63 Prospect Farm Road | $675,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

2269 East Main Road | $649,000 | 4 beds, 4 full / 1 half baths | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

68 Stewart Drive | $649,000 | 3 beds, 3 full/1 half baths | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

55 Park Avenue | $570,500 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

96 Summit Road | $535,000 | 3 beds, 2 full/2 half baths | Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

106 Sweet Farm Road | $524,900 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

25 Mary Lane | $489,000 | 3 beds, 3 full baths | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

12 Reise Terrace | $435,000 | 3 beds, 2 full baths | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

358 Park Avenue | $385,000 | 2 beds, 1 full bath | Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

49 Ormerod Avenue | $253,000 | 2 beds, 1 full bath | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.