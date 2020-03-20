What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Are you a small business that has suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19)? If so, the Rhode Island District Office for the Small Business Administration (SBA) is inviting you to join them for this free webinar that will provide an overview of SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. This webinar will cover:

· Basic loan eligibility requirements

· Basic criteria for loan approval

· Loan terms, including loan amount, use of loan funds, and repayment

· How to apply for a loan, including helpful tips

· Assistance from SBA Partners

· Q&A

The SBA says, “After you register through Eventbrite, please complete the webinar registration. Click on “View Now” in your Eventbrite confirmation e-mail to access the webinar registration link . After you complete the webinar registration, you will get a separate e-mail from GoToWebinar with the link to access the webinar”.

When: Mon, March 23, 2020

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Where: Webinar

Fee: FREE!

Registration is required.

REGISTER HERE

March 20th, 2020

