The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce hosted their Excellence in Business Awards at their Annual Meeting celebrating their centennial year on Wednesday, February 26th at Oceancliff in Newport. The Excellence in Business Awards are presented annually to honor outstanding business achievement in Greater Newport, RI. They are designed to celebrate the achievements of our businesses and to recognize the vital role they play in the economic well-being of our community.

“It is always such an honor to be able to present these awards to the amazing businesses in the Greater Newport region. We were thrilled to be able to honor the winners this year with the creation of their own videos as a tribute to the amazing work they do all year. Please check them out at NewportChamber.com, under Programs & Events tab,” says Erin Donovan-Boyle, Executive Director of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce in a news release.

Nominations were taken in December, and the applications were reviewed by a judging committee. Categories for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards include, Micro Business which has less than five employees, Small Business, under 50 employees, Big Business more than 50 employees, Woman or Minority-Owned Business and an Emerging Leader owned business.

The Chamber is excited to announce the winners for the following businesses in Greater Newport:

Big Business: Advanced Remarketing Services Inc.

Nominees: Site Specific, Pranzi Catering and Events, Embrace Home Loans, Midtown Oyster Bar



Emerging Leader Winner: The Coggeshall Club

Nominees: Coastal Foot & Ankle



Micro Business Winner: Williams Design Associates

Nominees: Newport Helicopter Tours / Bird’s Eye View Helicopters, Newport Yacht Interiors, Coastal Financial Group & Island Tax Associates



Small Business Winner: Rail Explorers

Nominees: The Coggeshall Club, Paradise Cleaning and Restoration, J2Construct, Inc., Point Wine & Spirits, Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, A1 Roofing and Construction, Conanicut Marine Services Inc., Karns & Kerrison Injury Solutions, Sardella’s Restaurant / Imbriglio’s Napoletana Pizzaria, newportFILM, Localz Kitchen and Cocktails, Hogan Associates, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Elevate Fitness



Woman or Minority-Owned: Newport Yacht Interiors

Nominees: The Coggeshall Club, Coastal Foot & Ankle, Kaffeology Inc., Pranzi Catering and Events, Hogan Associates, Curl Up and Dye Newport

