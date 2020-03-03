CraftBeer.com—the Brewers Association‘s website for beer lovers—released its annual list of Great American Beer Bars last week, celebrating establishments across all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, that readers voted as top spots to enjoy independent beer.

With nearly 8,000 breweries in the U.S., beer bars continue to lead the way in introducing great beers with great service. This year, approximately 40 percent of the beer bars CraftBeer.com readers nominated are making their first-ever appearance on the list.

But, not here in Rhode Island where for the —time, Norey’s has been named the best beer bar in the Ocean State.

Here’s what they wrote about Norey’s;

Striving to provide world-class beer and food is what keeps Norey’s going. Among the most popular beers are Belgians and sours. Sours from OEC, a rarity on tap, are among the most popular New England beers served at Norey’s.

Norey’s was named Best Beer Bar in Rhode Island in 2019, 2018, and 2016. In 2017, The Wharf Pub, also in Newport, was named the best beer bar in the state.

Moe’s Tavern in Lee, Massachusetts and Willimiantic Brewing Co. in Willimantic, Connecticut took top honors in our neighboring states in 2020.

Methodology: According to CraftBeer.com, their readers were asked to nominate their favorite craft beer bar in their state. Beer bars recognized as Great American Beer Bars were selected by popular votes and asked to provide information on their beer bars to confirm their intent to be listed. Over 6,000 votes were cast during the voting period (December 13, 2019 – January 6, 2020). The annual list has been a CraftBeer.com fan favorite since 2012.

