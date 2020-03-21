What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Governor Raimondo signed an Executive Order yesterday afternoon extending the time period from seven days to thirty days for police departments to conduct background checks for concealed weapons and firearms.

The move comes following a letter (seen below) from the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association which expressed concern that the current strain on their resources may impede their ability to process the applications that come in.

The Governor will address this Executive Order at today’s press conference, which is scheduled for 1 pm. What’s Up Newp will bring you the press conference live on our Facebook Page and website.