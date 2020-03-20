What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

This evening, Governor Raimondo signed Executive Order 20-08, enabling restaurants and bars to include wine and beer with to-go orders.

A copy of the Executive Order is below. The Governor will address this Executive Order in tomorrow’s press conference at 1 pm. What’s Up Newp will broadcast the press conference on our Facebook Page and here on our website then.

Bars, restaurants, and cafes are currently not allowed to offer any dine-in service, due to COVID-19 concerns. Dine-in and take-out service are the only permitted opportunities for bars, restaurants, and cafes at this time.

According to the Executive Order, Class B licensees will be permitted to sell up to two bottles of wine and 144 ounces of beer in original factory sealed containers, with take-out food orders.

The order shall take effect immediately and shall remain in full force and effect until March 30th.





