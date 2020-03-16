Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH provided updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 10 am in Conference Room 2A at the Department of Administration.
Source: During her press conference this morning at 10 am, Governor Raimondo will order all restaurants and bars in the state to close for dine-in service for two weeks. Take out may still be ok. We will share the press conference on our Facebook Page and website when it goes live.
What's Up Newp will share video of the press conference in this story when it happens.
