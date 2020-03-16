Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH provided updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 10 am in Conference Room 2A at the Department of Administration.

‪Source: During her press conference this morning at 10 am, Governor Raimondo will order all restaurants and bars in the state to close for dine-in service for two weeks. Take out may still be ok. We will share the press conference on our Facebook Page and website when it goes live.‬

What’s Up Newp will share video of the press conference in this story when it happens. We are standing by for the Governor…

