Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH announced on March 16th that, effective March 17th and continuing through March 30th, there will be no on-premise food consumption for restaurants, bars, coffee shops, or other food establishments in Rhode Island. Establishments with a food license were allow to continue to conduct pick-up, drive-thru and delivery only.
With March 30th just a few days away, What’s Up Newp’s asked the Governor during her press conference today , “Do you plan to extend the date restaurants are prohibited from on-premise food consumption (date is currently March 30th)?”.
The Governor said she plans to extend prohibition of dine-in services at Rhode Island restaurants past March 30th. She’ll have more guidance on Friday during her press conference.
This story is developing and will be updated shortly.
