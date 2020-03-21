What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH provided updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 1 p.m.
Updates as they happen (hit refresh for latest updates);
- Governor says that at this time she has no plans to order a statewide Shelter in Place. But, there may be additional restrictions put into place in the next few days.
- Governor says the upcoming week could be the most important on keeping COVID-19 in check.
- Governor spoke about – Governor Raimondo signs Executive Order extending time for weapon and firearm background checks
- Governor spoke about – Governor Raimondo signs Executive Order enabling restaurants and bars to include wine and beer with to-go orders
- Governor reminds everyone to not go to church, gather in groups this weekend. “This weekend really matters”.
- Director of Health reports 12 additional positive cases of COVID-19. Total case count moves up to 66. The 12 is made up of eight men and four women. Ages of new cases ranges from 20’s-70’s. Three of the 12 are hospitalized. Travel in this group is all domestic to Boston and New York.
