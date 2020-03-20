What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will provide updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 1 p.m.

What’s Up Newp will bring the press conference to you live right here as it happens.

Updates as they happen; (refresh page for updates)

Governor reports that Rhode Island now has 54 positive cases of COVID-19, up 10 cases from yesterday. New cases range in ages from pediatric to person in their 70’s. Include four women and six men. DOH investigating source of all cases. All 10 of these people are recovering at home.

Governor is activating the full RI National Guard, says COVID-19 is now a 24/7 emergency situation for the state.

Governor says state tax filing deadline is now July 15th. But, Governor says if your taxes are done and you can pay them, to please pay them.

Governor says that state is currently doing 100 – 200 COVID-19 tests per day, “we need to get to a place where we are doing 500-600 tests per day”.

Governor says she’s in favor of allowing alcohol to be sold by bars and restaurants on a take-out basis, but needs to naviage regulations on this.

This story is updating and will be updated following the press conference. Please check back as this story will be updated.