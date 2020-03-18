What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

The following was submitted by Family Service of Rhode Island.

Family Service of Rhode Island’s Be Safe Kits initiative is getting a major boost, thanks to Governor Gina Raimondo, Bradford Soapworks and the Teamsters.



On Thursday, Bradford and the Teamsters will be delivering 5,000 bars of soap to Family Service of Rhode Island for distribution to needy families it supports. The statewide non-profit will include the soap in Be Safe Kits, which include, as available, antibacterial soap, disinfecting wipes, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and other items in a reusable bag.



The agency kicked off Be Safe fundraising Monday, March 9 to pay for the items, and later in the day the Governor learned about it while addressing the Family Service of Rhode Island board of directors at its monthly meeting.

“The Governor immediately stepped up and offered help,” said Margaret Holland McDuff, Family Service of RI’s CEO. The Governor contacted Bradford, which immediately joined her in supporting Be Safe. “We are so thankful for this help,” said Ms. Holland McDuff, who added that needy individuals and families served by Family Service of Rhode Island will be getting the donated Bradford soap shortly after it is delivered.

Financial donations for Be Safe Kits are being accepted by texting 44321 BE SAFE or visiting https://www.familyserviceri.org/post/be-safe. Checks made out to Family Service of Rhode Island should be sent to Family Service of RI, P.O. Box 6688, Providence, RI 02940-6688 Attn: Be Safe. All products Family Service of Rhode Island will purchase will follow the specifications of the Centers for Disease Control and the Rhode Island Department of Health.

“We’ve raised about $2,000 so far, and we are most thankful. We hope many other people will be inspired by Governor Raimondo, Bradford and the Teamsters and contribute,” said Maggie Slane, head of Family Service of Rhode Island’s advancement office.

Anyone who can donate funding and supplies for these kits, please email Maggie Slane at slanema@familyserviceri.org. Anyone needing a Be Safe Kit should call 401-331-1350 ext. 3840.