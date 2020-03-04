Fluke Newport has announced that they will continue their popular Supper Club promotion, a three-course promotion for $29, through the end of April.

Straight from the Fluke Newport Menu, The Supper Club offers seasonal favorites such as Crispy Pork Schnitzel, House-Made Toasted Hazelnut Cavatelli, Monkfish and Baffoni Farm Chicken. For dessert, there are to die for options – German Chocolate Cake and Sticky Toffee Banana Pudding.

The Supper Club is available Thursday – Saturday from 5-6 pm.

Located on Bannister’s Wharf, Fluke Newport is open Thursday through Saturday for dinner from 5 pm.

Call 401-849-7778 to reserve or visit www.flukenewport.com for more information and reservations.

