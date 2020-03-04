Flo’s Clam Shack reopens for the season at 11 am today. Their hours for now are Wednesday thru Sunday 11 am -9 pm (Raw bar opens at 4 pm Wednesday – Friday and at 11 am on Saturday and Sunday).

Thursday nights at Flo’s will now be lobster night. Enjoy whole chilled cull lobsters for just $9.95 each. Available from 5 pm to 8 pm, dine in only.

Flo’s famous Prime Rib Special returns every Friday night. Enjoy a thick-cut prime rib and side every Friday evening for just $9.95.

Flo’s at Island Park in Portsmouth reopens for the season on April 2nd.

For more info on Flo’s, visit http://flosclamshacks.com/.