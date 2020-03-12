Lila Delman Real Estate (LDRE) announced today the sale of 103 Shore Drive in Middletown for $1,210,000. Eric Kirton, Lila Delman Associate Broker, reportedly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer.

According to LDRE, data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest home sale in Middletown since September 2019.*

“Market appreciation on Easton’s Point has been dramatic in recent years,” commented Eric Kirton in a press release provided by LDRE. “This sale further exemplifies this trend.”

Ideally sited on Easton’s Point, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat has undergone extensive renovations, enjoying an updated kitchen and open floor plan. Spanning 1,698 square feet, the home offers stunning ocean views and updated systems, making it a perfect year-round or summer retreat.



*These representations are based on information provided by the RI Statewide MLS for the period of September 01, 2019 – March 11, 2019. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way