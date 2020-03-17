

via Department of Revenue

DMV satellite offices in Middletown, Wakefield, Warren, Westerly and Woonsocket are closed through at least Friday, March 20.

All licensing road tests are cancelled for this week.

The Cranston DMV has halted services for personal driver licenses, state IDs, and registration services through Friday, March 20. The DMV has extended driver licenses and registrations scheduled to expire this month by 30 days to ensure customers are not penalized as we take these steps to protect public health and safety.

The Cranston DMV will provide the following limited services and transactions through the end of this week: Dealer services, Adjudication, and Commercial Driver Licenses.

The Cranston DMV will be open Saturday, March 21, for Real ID transactions, BY RESERVATION ONLY.

Join Us: This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’ Up Newp Supporter

The Cranston DMV will begin taking clients for all services BY RESERVATION ONLY on Monday, March 23. We expect reservations for next week will be posted on the DMV website this weekend.

Please check the DMV website to confirm an appointment before visiting the DMV next week. Rhode Islanders are encouraged not to go to the Cranston DMV unless absolutely necessary.





