Dine & Drink News & Notes

Belle’s Cafe opens for the 2020 season on Wednesday, March 11th.

After a short break, Mokka Coffeehouse reopens on March 13th.

Fluke has announced that they will continue their Supper Club, 3 course menu for $29, through the end of April.

The Newport Lobster Shack has reopened for the season. For now, their kitchen is open on Friday’s and Saturday’s from 4 pm to 7 pm.

There are two applications, Simple Merchant and Stank Dog’s, in front of Newport City Council on Wednesday night for Mobile Food Establishment -Carts licenses. All six Mobile Food Establishment – Truck licenses have been spoken for.

Drift Cafe is opening at 190A Thames Street, according to a victualing license application filed with the City of Newport.

As What’s Up Newp first reported last week, Giusto is opening at Hammetts Wharf Hotel.

Simpatico Jamestown is still on the market for $2.7 million.

Here’s your opportunity to buy Bay Voyage Restaurant in Jamestown.

Starting today, O’Brien’s Pub is open at 11:30 am daily for the season.

Dine & Drink This Week

Heading out on Parade Day? We have a full round-up of what’s happening at local bars and restaurants before, during, and after the parade here – Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Guide 2020: Bars, restaurants, parking, and more.

Pint Nights are back next week in time for the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. All Newport Craft Beers sold will be given the option to add a commemorative point glass for $2.

Washington state is the second largest producer of wine in America, with their major varietals being Syrah, Merlot, and Chardonnay. Forty 1 North will host Fermentation Class: Washington State on March 11th.

On Wednesday March 11th Chef Jonny Hartnett of The White House in Kinsale, Ireland will be cooking a special Irish Menu at Malt On Broadway.

Eat for COA at Flat Waves on Thursday, March 12th.

Newport Hospital clinical dietitian Steven McPartland, MS, RD, will present “Chews Wisely: Sink Your Teeth Into Healthful Eating” on Thursday, March 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This event is part of the Newport Hospital Community Lecture Series, which features expert speakers on a variety of topics including surgery, preventive medicine, and the latest medical advancements. All lectures are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided. Parking is free.

Newport Vineyards will host a cooking class, Scratch Series: Cooking with Beer, on Thursday, March 12th, March Beer Hall Night on Friday, March 13th, and Sunday Funday Brix Brunch, Hair of The Dog on Sunday, March 15th. Details on all events here.

Brick Alley Pub‘s Famous Parade Day Buffet is back and will be offered on Parade Day beginning at 8 am. $14.95. Brick Alley’s Famous Parade Day Buffet

The Reef will be hosting Recovery Brunch: The Day After St. Paddy’s Day on Sunday beginning at 12 pm. There will be a Mimosa and Boody Mary Bar being offered.

La Forge Restaurant will be offering a Irish Brunch Buffet beginning at 9 am on Sunday.

Looking Ahead

Quahog Week returns to markets and restaurants across Rhode Island, March 23 – 29.

Ragged Island Brewing is celebrating their third birthday on Tuesday, March 17th.

Head for the Surf Club on March 19th for a Viking Hoops Basketball Camp Fundraiser.

Celebrate Irish & Italian heritage with a Gaelic an Garlic Dinner on March 18th.

Enjoy oysters and beer at Brine & Brew at Norman Bird Sanctuary on March 19th.

With the advent of spring on the horizon, Castle Hill Inn is inviting guests to say goodbye to the winter blues and welcome the new season with its first ever Spring Equinox Retreat on March 21st and 22nd.

Jesus Saviour Church will host their Holy Ghost feat Kick-Off Dinner on Saturday, March 21st from 5 pm to 8 pm. Feast Kick off Dinner

Frosty Freez opens for the 2020 season on April 1st.

St. Joseph’s Day is right around the corner. Where do you get your zeppole fix locally? Let us know! Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

On March 25th, Portsmouth High School will defend their title at the Student History Trivia Contest from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille. All trivia questions are focused are Portsmouth’s rich history and includes a diverse selection of questions relating to music, art, landmarks, individuals and more. For more information or to register a team, email PHSTrivia@PortsmouthHistorical.org.

We’re starting to put together our annual list of where to dine on Easter in Newport County. If you own, run, or work at a restaurant, help us out by sending us Easter Sunday details as soon as possible. Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

