Here’s the latest from the Newport County restaurant scene, enjoy!

Have something that you’d like to see added here or include in a future edition? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Dine & Drink News & Notes

We are getting closer to knowing a whole lot more about what restaurant is going to open at Hammetts Wharf. Hammetts Hotel will go in front of the Board of License Commissioners (Newport City Council) on Wednesday, March 11th with an application to transfer its Class BT alcoholic beverage lice to Giusto, LLC (Kevin E. O’Donnell – sold member), d/b/a Giusto, LLC for the same premise.

For those wondering, Hammetts Wharf purchased Andrew’s Liquors (297 Connell Highway) Class A Liquor License in the fall of 2019. They plan on transferring that license to a Class BT, before transferring it to Giusto, LLC.

If the name Kevin O’Donnell sound familiar, there was a Kevin O’Donnell who worked as a chef previously in Newport (Castle Hill Inn) before leaving The-City-By-The-Sea to become co-chef/owner of SRV in Boston. Colin Kane, Founding Partner of Peregrine Group/Managing Partner of Hammetts Wharf, told What’s Up Newp last week that he could not comment on the plans for the restaurant at this time, saying he is leaving it up to the restaurant to go public when they are ready.

An applicant will go in front of Newport Planning Board this evening in hopes of getting a special use permit and a variance to the density requirement to open a soft serve ice cream shop on the first floor of 489 Thames Street.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Pour Judgement has been closed for some spring cleaning and a short break. They are hoping to be back in action mid-week, striving to be back open for Wednesday dinner (lunch on Thursday at the latest).

Mokka Coffee House will be closed for a pre-spring break from March 2nd – 12th.

Speakeasy Bar & Grill will be closed for renovations March 2nd – 4th.

The Black Pearl, and it’s new patio, reopen for 2020 on March 5th.

American Mussel Harvesters is hosting March Mussel Madness throughout March. Thirty-five restaurants across the state are competing for the best mussel appetizer, including Castle Hill Inn, Midtown Oyster Bar, Newport Vineyards, Scales & Shells, Speakeasy Bar & Grill, and The Mooring.

Newport Restaurant Group is opening a new restaurant (with a new concept) in East Greenwich.

Rhode Island Monthly showed some love for Broadway in their roundup of Rhode Island’s 10 Best Foodie Neighborhoods.

Ragged Island Brewing has been in the collab mood. It was announced last week that they have collaborated on a beer with Custom House Coffee and they’ve teamed up with Mission on a brew called Mission Sauce.

Chef Maria Gonzalez-Trasvina of Bar ‘Cino has earned herself a James Beard Award nomination for Risting Star Chef of the year.

AAA Diamond Awards: Rhode Island Four Diamond Winners this year include Cara, The Dining Room at Castle Hill, The Vanderbilt Grill in the restaurant category. In the hotel category, Cliffside Inn, Forty 1 North, Gurney’s, Hydrangea House Inn, Newport Marriott, The Chanler at Cliff Walk, and The Vanderbilt were among the Rhode Island winners.

Panera Bread is now offering an unlimited coffee subscription for $8.99 a month.

There had been some rumors floating around that there may be some changes coming for Dunkin’ on Broadway. “We currently have an active lease at our Dunkin’ location at 137 Broadway in Newport, a spokesperson for store told What’s Up Newp last month. “We are deeply committed to the Newport community, and look forward to keeping residents and visitors running on Dunkin’ for years to come”.

Richard Sardella and Patrick Fitzgerald, owners of Sardella’s Italian Restaurant, were presented with Newport Mental Health’s Outstanding Community Service Award at the 2020 Newport Mental Health Annual Meeting on Monday, February 24th.

There are many Newport restaurants that have survived new ownership, economic meltdowns, hurricanes, the American Revolution, millions of tourists and the test of time. Many of these restaurants are filled with history and are considered institutions, landmarks and in most cases iconic. We have compiled a list of the oldest continuously run Newport restaurants that remain in business today here in Newport and the surrounding area.

The Newport Hospitality Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6 pm at the Edward King House.

Check back on Wednesday, we’ll have some new restaurant news.

Dine & Drink This Week

Flo’s Clam Shack opens for the season in Middletown on Wednesday at 11 am! Open Wednesday thru Sunday 11 am-9 pm. Raw bar open Wednesday,Thursday,and Friday 4 pm. Saturday and Sunday 11 am .

Austrian wine is for those who like delicately perfumed aromatics and mouth-watering acidity. Forty 1 North will host Fermentation Class: Wines of Austria on Wednesday at 6:30 pm.

On Friday, Newport Sportsmans Club will host Guinness and Roe & Co Tasting – Free! beginning at 5 pm.

The 43rd Newport Irish Heritage Month will feature a Kinsale Chef Exchange Kick-Off Event on Sunday at Hibernian Hall.

Join Surf Club for a Cocktail Class on Monday, March 9th at 6 pm. In this hands-on class, you’ll learn the tools and techniques that go into making a great cocktail while creating and drinking some of Surf Club’s most popular elixirs. The class is $40 a person and includes drinks and snacks! Space is limited, call is today to reserve your spot.

Looking Ahead

Pint Nights are back next week in time for the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. All Newport Craft Beers sold will be given the option to add a commemorative point glass for $2.

Washington state is the second largest producer of wine in America, with their major varietals being Syrah, Merlot, and Chardonnay. Forty 1 North will host Fermentation Class: Washington State on March 11th.

On Wednesday March 11th Chef Jonny Hartnett of The White House in Kinsale, Ireland will be cooking a special Irish Menu at Malt On Broadway.

Eat for COA at Flat Waves on Thursday, March 12th.

Newport Vineyards will host a cooking class, Scratch Series: Cooking with Beer, on Thursday, March 12th, March Beer Hall Night on Friday, March 13th, and Sunday Funday Brix Brunch, Banging Beer Brunch on Sunday, March 15th. Details on all events here.

Ragged Island Brewing is celebrating their third birthday on Tuesday, March 17th.

Head for the Surf Club on March 19th for a Viking Hoops Basketball Camp Fundraiser.

Enjoy oysters and beer at Brine & Brew at Norman Bird Sanctuary on March 19th.

With the advent of spring on the horizon, Castle Hill Inn is inviting guests to say goodbye to the winter blues and welcome the new season with its first ever Spring Equinox Retreat on March 21st and 22nd.

Frosty Freez opens for the 2020 season on April 1st.

We’re starting to put together our annual list of where to dine on Easter in Newport County. If you own, run, or work at a restaurant, help us out by sending us Easter Sunday details as soon as possible. Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Have something that you’d like to see added here or include in a future edition? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

