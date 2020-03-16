Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH provided updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today.

Among the announcement made during the 40+ minute press conference, was the order that effective tomorrow (March 17th) thru March 30th, all dine-in food/beverage services at all restaurants, bars, cafes are to be shut down. Drive-thru and take-out can remain open. The Governor says that in two weeks that she’ll revisit the issue and decide whether that directive should continue or if she’ll need to ban take-out, too.

Other Announcements

The Governor is restricting gathering to no more than 25 people, beginning today.

In regards to schools, the Governor says that she will be announcing very soon what she thinks will be best for schools going forward.

The Governor will be hosting an additional press conference this afternoon with more guidelines.

Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH says that the number of Rhode Islanders who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 21. A woman in her 40’s is the latest to be tested positive and is currently hospitalized. Says “Rhode Island has community spread”.

Mayor Elorza ordered Providence Place Mall to close beginning March 17th until further notice.

This is breaking. More info to come.