What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Sharing the following information on behalf of Cox Communication.

Cox Communications announced today a total of $35,000 in financial support for the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) and the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) to assist with technology equipment purchases for low-income students in response to the coronavirus pandemic. $25,000 will be provided to RIDE with the remaining $10,000 directed to CCRI as both institutions work to enable distance learning programs for students completing their school and coursework in remote environments.

The donation is made on behalf of Cox Communications, Cox Business, and Cox Media to ensure low-income students can continue their educational pursuits while learning from home. As a long-standing proponent of affordable internet access for low-income families via its Connect2Compete program, Cox is committed to helping Rhode Island’s education institutions meet the demand for cutting-edge programming delivered via a distance learning curriculum.

“While the corona pandemic has shifted our landscapes dramatically, Cox is committed to working with our local leaders to ensure that RIDE and CCRI continue to provide low-income students with the tools they need to keep their education on track,” said Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and general manager of Cox Communications Northeast. “We are proud to work with our partners in the state to ensure our students and educational leaders emerge from this epidemic stronger than ever.”

Additional Connect2Compete support efforts, $19.99 internet offer activated

The announcement follows on the heels of additional plans to support residential customers and low-income students during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes a $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers with a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds and no annual contract or qualifications to help low income and those impacted from Coronavirus challenges, like seniors and college students. The first month is free for this service until May 15. More information on residential offerings can be found here.

Additionally, Cox announced new support efforts of its Connect2Compete program, the company’s low-cost internet product for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in low-income assistance programs. To ensure digital equity for students without internet at home, these changes intend to help families with online learning at home. For a limited time, a first month of free service has also been introduced for new Connect2Compete customers.

Cox is offering to fast-track the qualification process for Connect2Compete. Schools are being asked to contact connectnow@cox.com with a list of eligible low-income students that currently do not have an internet connection. Cox will assist in getting students qualified quickly so they can continue learning from home. Cox has also partnered with PCs for People where families can purchase discounted refurbished computers. More information can be found here: https://cox.pcsrefurbished.com/

These updates are in addition to the commitment the company previously announced as part of its pledge to support the FCC’s Keep America Connected initiative. Previously announced commitments include the company’s agreement to: