What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Cox Communications has informed the City of Newport that it is boosting bandwidth and making public Wifi hotspots free to use to anyone who needs it during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To use – simply create a username, log-in, and surf the web from any one of the wireless hotspots located around the City.

Not sure which hotspots to log on to? Follow this link to discover the wireless hotspot closest to your home or business! https://buff.ly/2QuL51V