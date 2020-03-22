What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

The RI Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to helping its customers get the resources they need while the State responds to coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). If more is needed beyond what can be received with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food assistance benefits, here are other options for vulnerable populations:

For families with students out of school, there are meals being provided by the school districts. Please contact your local district for more information on the plan for food distribution. In the meantime, a full list of free food sites across Rhode Island for school children can be found here: Department of Health Food Sites for Children. You can search by city or town.

Across Rhode Island, the Office of Healthy Aging helps fund roughly 70 Community Table meal sites for our senior residents. Currently, all meal sites are closed to congregate dining, but are doing either grab-and-go and/or deliveries to their CURRENT clients. Visit http://www.oha.ri.gov/what-we-do/connect/nutrition/community-tables/ to find a meal site in your city or town.

The RI Coalition for the Homeless has a list of meal sites for this vulnerable population. This list can be found at: https://www.rihomeless.org/meal-sites.

The RI Community Food Bank has made some adjustments to its operations, but continues to deliver food through our statewide network of member agencies. To find a food pantry near you, go to the Rhode Community Food Bank.