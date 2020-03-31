Governor Raimondo

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will provide updates about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today, Tuesday, March 31st, at 1 p.m.

What’s Up Newp will bring the press conference to you live right here at that time.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info

LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates

LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures

COVID-19: Local and national resources

The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker

Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)

COVID-19: How WUN Can Help

Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers

Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers

Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners

What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform

Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR