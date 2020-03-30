We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates.
To help support our coverage, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will provide updates about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today, Monday, March 30th, at 1 p.m.
What’s Up Newp will bring you the press conference live here when it happens.
At this time, daily press conferences are anticipated to be held at 1 p.m. this week.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport