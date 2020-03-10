





CCRI announced today that they have taken additional steps to help prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 and to mitigate the community spread of the virus:

Today:

1. CCRI expanded its travel policy to include suspending all college-sponsored domestic travel (On Saturday, CCRI suspended college-sponsored international travel).

2. CCRI canceled all events with 100 or more participants through Tuesday, April 7, 2020, including those organized by outside community partners hosted on a CCRI campus.

The following is a copy of today’s update that was shared with CCRI students, faculty and staff from Alix Ogden, Associate Vice President of Administration.

Join Us: This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’ Up Newp Supporter

Dear CCRI Community,

I am writing to update you on the additional steps CCRI is taking to reduce the possibility of a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and to mitigate the potential for community spread of the virus.

Travel Policy

Effective immediately, CCRI is suspending all college-sponsored domestic travel until further notice, and encourages all faculty, staff and students to pursue options that will allow them to join meetings or events remotely. This suspension includes any domestic travel associated with the college as a CCRI employee or student, including travel funded by a government grant, foundation, company or other private entity.

Exceptions to this policy will be considered on a case-by-case basis and must be approved in advance in writing. Requests for exceptions to this temporary measure should be made to your respective vice president or associate vice president for review with the Incident Response Team.

Faculty/staff – please notify your supervisor if you are part of scheduled college-sponsored travel of any kind.

In addition, we strongly encourage you to exercise caution and use your best judgment for your personal domestic travel.

Internal and External Events at CCRI

Following the advice of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and in a manner similar to the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College, all events with 100 or more participants are canceled through Tuesday, April 7, 2020, including those organized by outside community partners hosted on a CCRI campus. We are closely monitoring this evolving situation and will continue to follow guidance by RIDOH to evaluate future events scheduled on our campuses.

We also encourage all our students, faculty and staff to update their contact information on file with the college. To do so, log in to MyCCRI and click on the “My Info” tab. We appreciate your commitment and support as we continue to monitor the situation and make decisions that are in the best interest of the health and safety of our campus community





