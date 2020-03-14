What’s Up Newp wants to help Newport County and Rhode Island cope with the COVID-19 situation. The inaugural part of our plan is to serve as a platform to help our readers assist each other.

Every day going forward, What’s Up Newp will launch “Coping with Covid”. We will open a new string nightly on our Facebook Page at 5 pm.

We invite readers to share their questions and concerns. These may vary from the signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, to caring for sick children or adults at home, adjustments to school and work schedules, tips for working from home, child care issues, entertainment ideas, postponements and cancellations — even dealing with self-quarantine situations.

This will also be a place to ask for help, are you a senior or have a preexisting condition and following all precautions, but need something from the store or a restaurant order picked up? We want to connect those locals who need help with those who can offer help. Heck, we will even get out of the house and help ya if need be. You can ask or offer help nightly in our post, or direct message us and we will connect individuals privately. If you need something, ask. If you have something to offer, let us know.

Our hope is also that other readers will share solutions and ideas to help all of us cope with a situation that’s unprecedented in modern American society.

“COPING WITH COVID” will NOT be a place to complain, spread rumors or conspiracy theories, make sarcastic remarks, assign blame, write about politics or post memes. Posters who fail to abide by this rule will have their comments hidden and if they persist, will be permanently banned from the What’s Up Newp page on Facebook.

Thanks to our friends, and fellow LION Publisher members, Magnolia Reporter for the inspiration and idea behind this.