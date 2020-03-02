Residential Properties Ltd (RPL) announced today the sale of 345 Thames, Unit 506 in Bristol for $1,675,000.

According to RPL, the Buying Agent for this property was Sales Associate Morgan Lowis, a member of RPL’s Barrington office, who has now sold this property three times.

According to MLS, this sale is tied with Lowis’ previous sale of this property for the highest East Bay condo sale since 2010.

“This stunning Stone Harbour penthouse boasts breathtaking panoramic views of Bristol Harbor and Narragansett Bay that you can enjoy inside or from the wraparound deck that encompasses the entire penthouse unit,” is how RPL describes the property. “The open-concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining, with a living room, dining room, and kitchen that flow seamlessly together. This unique corner unit features two suites including a large master suite with a spa-style bathroom, and private access to the wraparound deck”.









Photos provided by RPL

For more information on RPL, visit ResidentialProperties.com.

