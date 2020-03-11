via City of Newport

Seeking to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, the City of Newport is advising residents and businesses to take advantage of its online and mail-in services.

From paying taxes and parking tickets, to searching property records, requesting vital records and applying for building permits or memorial benches, the City’s website can service a large variety of requests either directly online or through mail correspondence. By accessing forms and applications online, and utilizing the City’s external drop box, Newporters will be able to limit their potential exposure to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Newporters who normally pay their property taxes in person are encouraged to use either of the City’s two drop boxes located outside the First Floor Payroll Office, or externally at the Bull Street entrance to City Hall, which is accessible any time during or after normal business hours. Residents are also invited to mail in their payments to the City of Newport, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. with attention to Tax Collections.

If you operate a guest house, Room Tax Revenue Forms are available for download on the City’s website and are also gladly accepted via mail or dropbox. Payment for Taxes, Water, Parking Tickets & Municipal Court Fees may also be made online at www.riegov.com and if you need further information, please call (401) 845 – 5401

For residents interested in participating via mail ballot in the upcoming April 28th Presidential Preference Primary, ballots are available through the City’s Canvassing Office – either by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/Elections or over the phone at (401) 845-5386.

In addition, visitors to the City’s website are also able to electronically:

· Request a vital record such as a Marriage, Birth, and Death certificate through the City Clerk’s Office

· Request a mail ballot for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary via the City’s Canvassing Office

· Pay your water or sewer bill online through the City’s Department of Utilities

· Request a final reading for water meters

· File a request for a special traffic details through the City’s Police Department

· Search for property records updated daily through our Land Evidence Office

· Apply for building permits of all kinds through our Zoning, Building, and Inspections Office

· Register for recreational activities through our Recreation Department’s Community Pass system

· And download business and special event license applications through the City Clerk’s Application database. All applications are accepted by mail, along with a check or money order. Applicants are asked to submit completed applications to the attention of the City Clerk, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

More information about the City’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found online at www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19.